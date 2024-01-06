Michael Bolton cancels tour due to brain tumor

Michael Bolton He has started the year giving bad news to his followers, since in the same message on his social networks in which he wished his fans a happy 2024 he also said that must suspend his tour for a few months due to health problems.

At 70 years old, the singer of When a man loves a woman has announced that is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor. According to the publication, the tumor was discovered just before Christmas, after which he had to undergo an emergency intervention, which was a success.

I am recovering at home, surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.wrote on Instagram the interpreter of How am I supposed to live without you.

Temporary rest

According to the same singer, His recovery is expected to take a few months, so Bolton will take a temporary break of the concerts.

The singer was scheduled to perform starting February 1 on a tour of different cities from the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, according to the information published on its website.

Bolton said that provide more details as soon as possible.