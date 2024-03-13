Michael Culver, from Star Wars, dies at 85

The world of cinema is in mourning. Michael Culverknown for giving life to captain Lorth Needa on film The Empire Strikes Back (1980) of the famous saga Star Wars, has died at 85 years old, according to the artist’s agents, who confirm that the sad news occurred on Tuesday, February 27.

The actor, legend of the seventh art, and who died after fighting a long illness of which his representatives have not given more detailsstarred in one of the most iconic moments of the film series, when he was killed by the villain Darth Vader, as recalled in the statement.

We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver. A career spanning more than 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, Ticket to India, secret army and, of course, one of the most memorable death scenes in the franchise Star Warsadvertise.

Withdrawal to focus on politics

Culver had largely abandoned acting at the beginning of this century to concentrate your efforts on your political activismalthough before he left memorable roles that his fans and loved ones have wanted to remember by paying tribute to him on social networks.

Michael had been ill for some time, but This did not stop this strong and principled man from continuing to live, work and speak for causes for which he had fought so hard throughout his life. “Michael was not just an extraordinary actor, but an extraordinary man,” said fellow actor Jeremy Brett.

Although his light shines a little dimmer than before, it will never go out because his work and his legacy live on. in shows like the one we adore, and in the causes he fought so passionately for and the lives he changed. We thank Michael for everything he has given us and our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him at this time, he added.