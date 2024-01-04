Michael Jackson, Oprah and Naomi Campbell among those linked

MIAMI.- The controversial Jeffrey Epstein case continues to give people something to talk about, as this Wednesday – January 3 – a new batch of court documents related to the financier was revealed, who allegedly committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A judge opened a secret summary with more than 1,000 pages of testimonies and statements in which names from the show came to light such as the singer Michael Jackson, the presenter Oprah Winfrey, the model Naomi Campbell, the magician David Copperfield, among others; However, it is still not clear if these people are directly linked to sexual crimes.

The AP reports that one of the women who accused Epstein, Johanna Sjoberg, testified that she once met Michael Jackson at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, but that nothing inappropriate happened with the late King Of Pop.

In his May 2016 statement, Sjoberg also described attending a dinner at one of Epstein’s homes attended by magician David Copperfield.

“According to her account, Copperfield performed magic tricks before asking her if she was aware that girls were paid to find other girls. One of the key allegations against Epstein and Maxwell was that some of the young women they paid to find performed sexual acts then acted as recruiters to find other victims. Sjoberg indicated that Copperfield was not more explicit about what he meant. A publicist for the magician did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment,” the AP detailed.

Virginia Louise Giuffre, another of the financier’s victims and her partner -Ghislaine Maxwell-, declared that she was sent to France to give a massage to a businessman when the birthday of top model Naomi Campbell was approaching.

“Giuffre points out that in the case of the owner of a large hotel chain she was sent to Paris to give him a massage around the birthday of supermodel Naomi Campbell, with whom she had already appeared in several photographs,” he reported. The Pass.

The world of modeling is joined by the investor Glenn Dubin, the modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel – who committed suicide in prison in France before being tried for rape – and the former CEO of Limited and Victoria’s Secret, Leslie Wexner, who are mentioned in compromising way. This is how the Spanish newspaper published it.

According to Alerta News 24, Oprah Winfrey is another of the celebrities who come to light in the judicial papers. It is not clear what her specific connection is with Epstein, but given the commotion of the news, it is shown that the presenter, author and businesswoman blocked her comments on her Instagram account.

