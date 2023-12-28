Michigan Supreme Court rejects removing Trump from presidential race

He Michigan Supreme Court rejected the request to disqualify former US President Donald Trump, who is seeking candidacy for the 2024 elections.

Trump’s role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 It has brought him several headaches ahead of the US presidential elections in 2024. However, the decision in Michigan gives him a breath of air to continue fighting for his goal of returning to the White House.

This decision differs from that made by the Colorado Supreme Court which disqualified Trump from the 2024 elections. The plaintiffs argued the application of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits those who have participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

The Amendment 14passed in 1868 after the Civil War in the United States, was designed to prevent individuals linked to the southern uprisings of the Confederacy from gaining power.

In Michigan, justices maintain that the case raises a political issue that should not be resolved by justicechoosing to reject the lawsuit without holding a trial.

These different visions have generated a clash between the state jurisdictions of the United States, where each region carries out its electoral processes independently. In response to the Colorado action, the Trump campaign announces plans to appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The Michigan judge who initially reviewed the case clarified that state law does not allow election officials to determine the eligibility of presidential candidates in primaries.

The case focuses on the state’s specific procedural and legal differences compared to Colorado.

The judge Elizabeth Welch He noted that opponents have not identified any clause in Michigan election law that requires a presidential candidate to demonstrate his or her qualifications to hold office, unlike what is stipulated in Colorado.

This support and legal support safeguards Trump’s presence in the Republican primaries that begin in January in Iowa, where he leads the polls.

The resolution of these complex legal challenges and the interpretation of the 14th Amendment will continue to define the political landscape in the United States as the 2024 presidential election approaches.