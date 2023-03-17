Mick Schumacher gives very private insights into his emotional life

Mick Schumacher wants to be a regular driver in Formula 1 again.Bild: imago images/PanoramiC

Formula 1

After two years in the Haas team, Mick Schumacher has been under contract with Mercedes for a few weeks as a reserve driver. Not being a regular driver in Formula 1 was very disappointing for Schumacher, as he wrote on Instagram. Now, it seems, he’s looking at things a little differently.

Mick Schumacher wants the world title

In an interview with Deutsche Vermögensberatung, the racing driver explained that although he unfortunately does not have a seat in Formula 1, joining Mercedes is “a step forward”. Precisely because Mercedes is such a huge team, he can learn a lot there and take it with him for his career.

Mick Schumacher is currently the reserve driver for Mercedes and therefore also for Lewis Hamilton.Bild: IMAGO images/nordphoto GmbH/Bratic

In 2024 he wants to be a regular driver in Formula 1 again and stay there, he did not name a favorite team. Like every racing driver, he strives for the world championship title.

In turn, Schumacher discards the identity of the racing driver in his free time, he explained. That’s how he got himself “two personalities built”one of which only stays from entering the track until the end of the race on Sunday.

Schumacher became “shy” through Formula 1

Privately, he was also very introverted and rather shy, Schumacher admitted. That’s why he doesn’t like going to festivals that much, but he also doesn’t like crowds in general:

“I’m kind of so shy of people. When there are too many people around, I always feel so uncomfortable.”

In his childhood it was different and he was able to “go everywhere and chat with everyone”. However, that changed with his rise in motorsport and his extraversion “flipped”. As far as his privacy is concerned, he also orients himself towards his father, emphasized Schumacher:

“(Privacy, editor’s note) was extremely important for my dad and we did that too. I’ve now adopted that for myself too. I don’t want to share too much. I’ve shared my dog ​​now, more but not then.”

Mick Schumacher is convinced of zodiac signs

The racing driver then revealed one detail about his innermost being: his belief in astrology. As an Aries, he always “bangs his head against the wall” and sometimes “has to have the last word”. In general, however, according to Schumacher, zodiac signs could “make a difference”.