Mickey Mouse enters the public domain on January 1

LOS ANGELES.- Almost a century after its premiere on the big screen, Mickey Mouse enters the public domain on Monday, January 1, opening the floodgates to possible remakes, spin-offs, adaptations… and legal battles with the Disney studios.

The copyright of Steamboat Williea short black and white animation from 1928, which first introduced the public to the mischievous rodent that would become an emblem of American pop culture, expires after 95 years, on January 1, according to the legislation of the North American country. .

The date is high on the calendars of everyone in entertainment, from filmmakers, fans and intellectual property lawyers to Disney executives, who in the past helped lobby to change the law and extend copyright expirations. author.

“This is a deeply symbolic and long-awaited moment,” said Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain.

Now anyone is free to copy, share, reuse and adapt Steamboat Willie y Plane Crazy (another Disney animation from 1928) and the first versions of the characters that appear in them, including Mickey and Minnie.

A vital caveat is that later versions of the characters, such as those in the film fantasy from 1940, are not in the public domain and cannot be copied without a visit from Disney lawyers.

But artists would be free, for example, to create a climate change awareness version of Steamboat Willie in which Mickey’s boat runs aground on a dry riverbed, or a feminist narrative in which Minnie takes the helm, Jenkins said.

They will draw inspiration from imaginative reuses of other characters whose copyright has recently expired, such as Sherlock Holmes and Winnie-the-Pooh.

“Legal skirmishes”

But it won’t be a bed of roses.

In a statement to AFP, Disney stated that it will continue to protect (its) rights to more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.

In fact, the version of Mickey in Steamboat Willie He is a lanky, mischievous creature that many young viewers would not recognize.

“What’s in the public domain is some kind of hideous little black and white animal,” said Justin Hughes, a professor at Loyola Law School. “The Mickey Mouse most familiar to current generations of Americans will continue to be protected by copyright. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some legal skirmishes and see Disney educating people on that point.”

Creators who dare to use more recent elements of the character, such as his red shorts or white gloves, could receive legal warnings, the researcher predicts.

Furthermore, while the copyright has expired, the trademark has not.

Copyright prevents the unlicensed copying of creative works, such as books, films, and characters. They expire after a certain time.

Trademarks protect the source of a work, preventing anyone else from making a product that could mislead consumers into believing it came from the original author. They can be renewed indefinitely.

Disney said it will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and other iconic characters from the studio.

The company added a clip of Steamboat Willie to the opening sequence of each Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

FUENTE: AFP