Microsoft-Activision, is the affair to be concluded? Michael Pachter is not safe

Dopo mesi di battaglie legali e frecciatine tra i principali player del settore ludico, sembrerebbe che l’affare che vede protagonististi Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Potrebbe presto concludersi in positive manner.

Ad affirming it with a certain certainty is the notorious analyst of the market Michael Pachter, that in a series of posts published on his official profile Twitter if it is detto certo dell’imminente approval dell’acquisizione. Secondo Pachter, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) I do not starebbe respecting another legal agreement that I continue to support PlayStation (if it presumes intellectual property like Call of Duty), as it finally ends all cause in corso. The analyst also maintains that non avrebbe senso continuare such a process poiché the opening of Microsoft verso altre piattaforme has scongiurato ogni pericolo che COD possa ventare un’exclusiva e semper più esperti sottolineano como Sony no sia affatto en pericolo nel caso in cui l’ affare dovesse andare in porto. This means that we can assist at the end of this process in the turn of which week.

In the meantime, I am pleased to see that the CMA has changed its idea of ​​the acquisition and has approved it every day.