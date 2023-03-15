Microsoft CEO calls Alexa and Siri ‘stupid’

For a long time, Amazon, Samsung, Google and Apple have been competing to create the best voice assistant. This has resulted in Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant and Siri designed to help us on the go and perhaps above all to control our smart homes. Now, however, Microsoft claims that Alexa and Siri are simply stupid.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that the assistants simply do not work as they should, and he places Microsoft’s own service Cortana in the same category:

“They were all dumb as a rock. Whether it’s Cortana or Alexa or Google Assistant or Siri, all these just don’t work. We had a product that was supposed to be the new front-end to a lot of (information) that didn’t work.”

Amazon has reportedly laid off up to 18,000 workers in connection with the development of Alexa, the largest round of layoffs at the company ever, and Microsoft is instead focusing on ChatCPT integration in Bing.

Are you also done with voice assistants of the kind that Alexa and Siri offer?

Tack Windows Central