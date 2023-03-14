Microsoft overdoes it with the AI: Large, sensitive Bing button in Edge



Microsoft, of course, is proud of its moves to integrate OpenAI’s AI technology into as many products as possible. You also like to hit over the target, because the Edge now has a large Bing button that opens a sidebar when the mouse comes into contact with it.





The software company Microsoft today started distributing the stable version 111 of its Edge web browser, which has one noticeable and probably not all that useful innovation. At the top right below the address bar there is now a Bing button that is oversized compared to the other control elements, with which Edge users can easily access the AI ​​functions for interacting with the Bing chatbot, which are summarized under the name “Co-Pilot”. can access.



However, you don’t even have to actually click the button. Instead, the wide sidebar with the functions from the field of artificial intelligence opens whenever the mouse touches the Bing button. So even if you actually have something completely different in mind, for example, the sidebar will open as soon as the mouse cursor grazes the Bing button.

Microsoft pushes AI bots on users at all costs

Like colleague Martin “dr Windows” Geuss notes that with the obtrusive integration of the Bing button into the stable version of Edge 111, Microsoft is clearly ignoring the extensive feedback from the testers from the Insider program. They had numerous posts during the preview phase made it more than clear in the insider forum that the automatic opening of the sidebar when the Bing button is touched is anything but user-friendly. Of course, this type of implementation of the Bing button is anything but “productive”. The Redmond company probably has the whole thing It was designed with full intention to automatically come into contact with the new AI feature, after all it is almost impossible to avoid touching the Bing button on the way to the buttons to close, minimize or enlarge the browser window After all, there is a slight delay before the Discover panel opens.

The goal is of course clear: Microsoft wants to get as many users as possible excited about its ChatGPT and other technologies from the startup OpenAI, which they support with billions, in order to secure an advantage over Google. Apparently, the group is now doing everything it can, even if it could scare users away.

