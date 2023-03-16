Microsoft registers the trademark Ender Dragon

We already got many Minecraft spinoffs like Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series, Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends. And it looks like there may be another one on the way.

As Idle Sloth notes on Twitter, Microsoft has filed a trademark application for something video game related called Ender Dragon. And it seems they are something really believe in as they also applied for the Ender Dragon trademark for “toy figures, books, and clothing” (and more besides).

The Xbox team has already confirmed a big Xbox event on June 11, but has also said they have little surprises planned before then. If Ender Dragon is a major independent game release, we should probably expect to hear more in June at the earliest, otherwise it may happen that we get information earlier than that.

Ender Dragon is a flying boss in Minecraft, which is why we suspect connections to the Mojang universe in some way – but of course it could also be completely unrelated.