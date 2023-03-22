Microsoft says Sony can create a Call of Duty competitor in 10 years

According to Microsoft, it shouldn’t take more than 10 years for Sony to produce a rival for Call of Duty. The fight between the two companies remains fierce as Microsoft tries to finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The information was revealed in a new wave of arguments from the Xbox owner, aiming to clarify that competition will not be harmed with the conclusion of the deal.

Although many studios support Microsoft in acquiring Activision Blizzard, its biggest rival does not accept the deal. In recent months, Sony has presented several arguments for the process to be blocked, such as a possible weakening of competition if Call of Duty becomes an exclusive. In response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft says in a filing that it believes in Sony’s potential to create a competitor to the Call of Duty franchise within the next ten years.

This information relates to Microsoft’s deal offered to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for 10 years. The Japanese company refused and I keep bringing arguments for the regulatory bodies to block the acquisition. Lawyers claim that Sony has lost control of its narrative and now has no legal backing to back up its arguments. Many governments have already approved the acquisition, but the Japanese company appears to be determined to delay Microsoft’s plans as long as possible.