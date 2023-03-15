Microsoft will sign other Call of Duty agreements like with Boosteroid

In the past 24 hours, Microsoft once polarized attention by announcing a 10-year Call of Duty-focused deal with cloud provider Boosteroid. Discussions with Sony are stalled, but Microsoft does not intend to stop there with partnerships.

Microsoft will sign new agreements with other brands

This is what the group announced in line with the announcements made yesterday. As part of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, including the Call of Duty license, Microsoft has already signed two 10-year agreements on the famous FPS with Nvidia and Nintendo. The agreement concluded yesterday with Boosteroid only reinforces this dynamic aimed, in particular, at proving its good faith to the antitrust authorities. Despite the fact that many Internet users wonder if these takeovers make sense and if Microsoft will stop, Brad Smith, the vice president of Microsoft has put the points on the i from the Wall Street Journal.

“Other agreements will follow. If the only argument is that Microsoft is going to hold Call of Duty back on other platforms, while we’ve made deals that are going to bring it to many more devices and platforms, that’s a pretty big argument. difficult to argue in court.

Brad Smith clearly assumes the objective of these agreements and this is understandable in this context of colossal takeover. Nevertheless, Sony should continue to use its veto to undermine this takeover and, if possible, make it fail. Case to follow.