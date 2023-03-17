Midea presents its latest water and space heating solutions at ISH Frankfurt 2023

Midea Group

The Midea Group (“Midea”) is presenting its innovations for an environmentally friendly lifestyle at the ISH Frankfurt 2023.

Midea Building Technology Division presented a wide range of products that includes the R290 ATW heat pump, the ATW carbon neutral heat pump, Midea Kong Energy Solution and Atom T.

With the refrigerant R290 GWP=3, the R290 ATW heat pump has an energy efficiency rating of A+++ and can deliver a maximum water outlet temperature of 75°C.

Stephen Meng, Dean of MBT Research Institute, introduced the Carbon Neutral ATW Heat Pump. He mentioned that the first carbon neutral heat pumps from MBT (M thermal Mono 4, 6, 8, 10kw), certified by TÜV as “Carbon Neutrality Commitment”, will be the first to be launched on the German market and 0% CO2 -Cause emissions in the production, distribution phase and installation phase.

Midea Energy Solution offers one-stop energy management including PV, energy storage, ATW heat pump and flexibility. Among the latest solutions to make their global debut at ISH was Atom T, a hybrid innovation of VRF&ATW heat pump that offers a variety of applications to meet the diverse needs of global customers.

Midea Kitchen und Water Heater Appliance Division demonstrated how its whole-home water supply solutions enable homeowners to meet their water needs with greater efficiency and sustainability while reducing energy costs. The new heating, bathroom and drinking water product lines and the launch of numerous innovative green features promise a safe, comfortable and low-carbon smart home experience.

The focus is on the Electric Water Heater in Solar System, a cost-effective and energy-saving solution for water heating that can be connected to photovoltaic and energy storage systems with various connection options. Another brand product from Midea is the R290 heat pump water heater, which works with the environmentally friendly refrigerant R290 and has an energy efficiency rating of A+. The wall-mounted hybrid heat pump is also easy to install, making it a good choice for anyone looking for a simple solution to reduce their electricity bills and carbon footprint.

Under the motto “A One-Stop Air Solution All Year Round”, the new multisplit system with integrated heat recovery technology – CirQHP – made its global debut at the fair Midea Residential Air Conditional Division Developed by CirQHP, the CirQHP is a single outdoor unit that supports up to four indoor units, including a water heater, air conditioner and space heater, simplifying the setup of split systems for homeowners while providing year-round hot water supply at no extra cost.

During the sweltering summer months, when the air conditioner is on for a long period of time, the system uses the energy used to run the air conditioners in the home to heat the water, significantly reducing the amount of electricity used to heat the water. The system comes in two variants: one with a spiral water tank for families who value hot water supply, and one with a hydro unit that makes both space heating and hot water production more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

