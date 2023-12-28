Migrant camp evicted on the banks of the Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY.- Excavators and workers with machetes continued the eviction work to remove the tents in a camp of migrants in the border city of Matamoros, opposite Brownsville (Texas).

The migrants settled on the shore of the Bravo River at the end of 2022 and the camp once housed up to 1,500 people, but many tents were vacated in recent months as migrants forded the river to reach USA .

As explained by Segismundo Doguín, head of the National Migration Institute in Tamaulipas – the state where Matamoros is located -, he denied that it was an eviction. “What we are doing is that the tent that we see empty, the tent that we are removing… well, the migrants are already starting to leave.”

However, a Honduran who would only give his first name, José, said some of the 200 remaining migrants had been virtually forced to leave the camp late Tuesday.

“They chased us all away,” he said. As he explained, they were given very little notice to move their tents and belongings out of the way and felt intimidated by the bulldozer moving between the tents. The migrants, he added, “had to run for their lives, because if not, an accident could happen.”

Both the US and Mexico They face intense pressure to reach agreements because the region is experiencing an unprecedented migratory flow that has not been able to be controlled.

A high-level US delegation met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday to agree on new measures to contain the arrival of migrants at the border.

Mexico has registered more than 680,000 irregular migrants so far this year. These days, a group of about 7,000 advances in a caravan through the south and attracts all attention because the authorities have done nothing to stop them, but many thousands more are arriving daily at the northern border through all types of routes, by train, in buses, with traffickers.

On some days in December, US authorities detected up to 10,000 illegal crossings daily from Mexico and Washington has had problems processing the thousands of migrants or providing shelter for them once they arrive in cities in the north of that country.

Mexican industries were affected last week by the temporary closure of two railroad crossings with Texas, carried out on the grounds that Border Patrol agents had to be reassigned to deal with the high number of immigration crossings.

A border crossing remains closed in Lukeville, Arizona, and operations were partially suspended in San Diego and Nogales, also in Arizona.

This year, less than 53,000 have been returned compared to more than 122,000 in all of 2022 and in December the National Migration Institute ordered the temporary halt of returns and transfers due to lack of funds. Mexico also registered a record in refugee requests, with almost 137,000 requests.

However, the legal procedures are very slow and that has led to the constant formation of groups that choose to walk out of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala.

The largest caravan

On Christmas Eve, just before the arrival of the American envoys in Mexico City, the largest group of these characteristics of the year that continues to walk through the south left.

On Wednesday Lázara Padrón Molina, a 46-year-old Cuban, was exhausted after walking about 75 kilometers in the heat to Escuintla, in the south of the state of Chiapas. “The stretch is too long to continue walking, why don’t they just give us the papers so we can take a bus, a taxi or something?” The woman asked herself. “Look how my feet are,” she added, showing her ulcers from it. “You can’t keep walking.”

In Mexico City, just a few blocks from the National Palace, where López Obrador received the American delegation, is one of the many improvised migrant camps in the country’s capital.

Some take advantage of their arrival in the capital to register on the platform that the US enabled for asylum seekers, CBPOne, and wait in Mexico City for their appointment.

Ecuadorian Giovanna Santillán, 30, who is traveling with three daughters and her husband, has been waiting for a month and a half and sleeping in one of the dozens of tents. “Here I have heard about trains, buses (to get to the north) but taking risks with children is difficult.”

But many of those who work in the shelters, most managed by the Catholic Church, repeat that migrants will always find ways to migrate.

Isabel Turcios, a nun from the Migrant House of Piedras Negras, a city on the border with Eagle Pass, stated that they have been receiving between 800 and 1,000 migrants a day for “more than two months” and almost immediately “they jump into the river” to cross to the US.

Source: With information from AP