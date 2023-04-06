Migrant mother and son run over; dies under 3 years

Juarez City.- A migrant woman and her son were run over on Juan Pablo II boulevard while trying to cross it, the minor, just 3 years old, lost his life.

The fatal accident occurred in a direction from west to east between Arizona street and Antonio J. Bermúdez avenue in front of point 36 of the Río Bravo.

As the woman and child tried to cross the boulevard, they were hit by a Nissan Altima whose driver stopped to help.

The 3-year-old boy died at the scene and the woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Road Safety agents pointed out that the victims are of Guatemalan origin.

In addition, the officer pointed out that the woman said that they were going to gate 36 in the border wall to turn themselves in to US authorities.