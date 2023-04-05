Migrants, including children, rescued from the Channel after a shipwreck

Around forty migrants were rescued this Wednesday, April 5 in the Channel while trying to reach England on small boats, including three children rescued in a state of hypothermia, announced the maritime prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea.

In two successive operations, the French authorities rescued and brought ashore 28 and 13 people respectively on Wednesday, detailed the maritime prefecture in a press release.

Four people in hypothermia including three children

At the start of the morning, a patrol boat from the French Navy noted the presence of shipwrecked people in the water off Boulogne-sur-Mer (Pas-de-Calais). He then sent his speedboat and picked up 28 people on board, all rescued from the water.

According to the maritime prefecture, four of these castaways, three children and an adult, were in a state of hypothermia.

Dropped off at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, they were taken care of by the emergency services.

Nearly 46,000 people crossed the Channel in 2022

The Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) Gris-Nez sent a French Navy helicopter to fly over the sinking area “to ensure that no one is left behind”.

A little later, the Cross dispatched a ship from the French Navy to rescue another boat in difficulty. The ship picked up 13 people, before dropping them off in Calais.

Some 46,000 people crossed the English Channel in 2022 in small boats. Five died and four disappeared in these dangerous crossings, according to the count of the maritime prefecture.