Migration Colombia reports regularization of half a million Venezuelans

BOGOTA. – Colombia regularized 500,000 Venezuelan migrants. The information was pointed out by the director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, during his appearance before the Accidental Commission for Monitoring the Restoration of relations with Venezuela in Congress.

The Gustavo Petro government official said that an increase has been observed in the entry of the regularized migrant population into the country, with 3.4% more income in 2023 compared to the previous year.

“We opened a checkpoint in Tibú, which is a fairly neuralgic area between Colombia and Venezuela. Although Colombia opened relations with Venezuela in October 2022, Brazil also did so, the United States Department of the Treasury lifted some sanctions on October 18. October of last year,” said Fernando García, on Wednesday, February 21.

Migrant rate

According to the director of Migration Colombia, in 2023 the lowest rate of Venezuelan migrants in a decade was recorded. In this sense, he said that the number of Venezuelans in the country decreased by 1.10%. He indicated that this percentage is equivalent to about 32,000 people.

However, this reduction is due to the regularization of migrants Venezuelans. In December 2022, there were 2,896,748 Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, while in December 2023 there were 2,864,796.

On the other hand, Fernando García pointed out that, in collaboration with the Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia, Carlos Martínez Mendoza, they seek to determine the number of arrested of Venezuelan origin in prisons. “This joint effort aims to guarantee respect for human rights and promote cooperation in matters of justice and security,” said the head of Migration Colombia.

@snederr

Source: Colombia Migration / W Radio / RCN Radio