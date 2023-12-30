Migration crisis bleeds US coffers

In the almost three years of President Joe Biden’s government, the number of migrants across the southern border exceeds eight million, according to reports from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), almost two million more than what the White House reports.

The 2023 fiscal year that ended on September 30 closed with 3,201,144 entries of undocumented immigrants. Of them, 2,061,723 migrants are single adults, 993,947 are part of families, 137,992 unaccompanied minors and 7,482 accompanied children.

The month of September recorded the highest number with 341,392 migrants, which means more than 11,000 daily entries, a situation that keeps the border authorities on the edge and must neglect other border security issues to address the migratory avalanche.

The month of October had a reduction to 309,221 migrants, that is, more than 10,000 migrants per day. The figure, although down 11% compared to September, is considered extremely high.

CBP estimates that 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who entered the United States undetected are unknown to authorities. The information was provided to Congress. Republican lawmakers expressed concern that he poses a risk to the country’s security.

The chairman of the Homeland Security Committee in the House of Representatives, Mark Green, accused the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, of “creating the worst border crisis in the history of the United States.”

According to CBP data, in fiscal year 2023, a total of 736 terrorism suspects were detained at the border, that would mean more than 60 per month, an average of two per day. In October, 42 terrorism suspects were detected.

On the subject, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, said during a congressional hearing that this group of people is of high concern: “I think that every time there is a group of people in the United States that we don’t know enough about, that is a source of concern for us.”

Jammed cases and long waits

The accumulated cases in Immigration courts exceed three million. The figure is 3,075,248. Of them, 1,070,328 correspond to asylum applications, according to data from the Transactional Records Information and Access Center (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

The number of Immigration judges also rose from 650 to 732, who are appointed to the 64 courts that exist in the country.

An average of 10 years is what millions of asylum seekers must wait in the United States to at least be heard or update their immigration status. Meanwhile, the backlog of cases in immigration courts continues to grow rapidly.

The crisis is such that New York City is struggling to find accommodation to house thousands of migrants, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) instructed asylum seekers to “return in March 2033,” according to Democratic legislator Henry Cuellar, member of the House Appropriations Committee, stated in a recent hearing.

In nine other cities the wait is six years less, appointments are assigned for March 2027: San Antonio, Miramar and Jacksonville in Florida, Los Angeles, Florida, Milwaukee, Chicago, Washington DC, Denver and Mount Laurel in New Jersey.

After that waiting time, the cases will be processed by immigration courts, a process that could take another four years.

Lawyer Isadora Velázquez told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS that the interviews for affirmative asylum — which is assigned to migrants who enter the country legally or when for any reason the migrant is not in the deportation process and decides to request asylum — the wait “is taking between six and seven years on average, but in some places it may take longer, in others less, this has to do with the local office.”

Biden’s immigration programs

On the other hand, tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in the United States through the different immigration programs that the Democratic administration has launched, in an attempt to reverse migration.

These programs, Humanitarian Parole for citizens of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti, Family Reunification, CBP One online application for migrants entering through the border with Mexico and Safe Mobility in countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala, and the others for Colombians and Ecuadorians, do not seem to have the expected effects because more undocumented migrants continue to arrive at the border according to CBP records.

Cost

“The annual cost, just to care for and house the undocumented immigrants who have been released into the country, under Mayorkas leadership, could cost a staggering $451 billion,” revealed a report presented in November by the Committee on Homeland Security. of the House of Representatives.

The high costs that fall on taxpayers are for medical services, education, food, housing and ensuring the personnel necessary to apply the law to immigrants, among other expenses, the report explained.

“Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the southern border caused by Secretary Mayorkas’ policies,” the 49-page report stated.

“Only a small fraction is recovered from taxes paid by undocumented aliens, and the rest falls on U.S. citizens and legal residents.”

A recent study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a nonpartisan organization, considers that these funds should be used to improve the conditions of veterans, the elderly and those who do not have health insurance.

“The Biden administration should ensure that public benefits are available to vulnerable Americans, without encouraging their use by foreign citizens,” he added.

A crisis that worsens

The number of migrants continues to increase, which is causing an overflow in the border area, an average of 10,000 to 12,000 migrants enter through the border every day. Reports claim that the Government closed two railroad crossings in border cities in Texas due to the migratory wave because officials do not have the capacity to address the crisis.

Meanwhile, Republican legislators condition the additional request for aid to Urania, to continue fighting its battle with the Russian invasion, on the approval of funds for border security.

Migrants often board trains to reach the United States. There are trains loaded with goods that are stopped. The closure of the two railway crossings could cause around 200 million dollars a day in economic losses.

Closing the roads would allow customs agents to support busy Border Patrol agents who need to care for migrants.

Thousands of asylum seekers who have crossed the border are sleeping outdoors as they wait for overwhelmed federal agents to process them. The majority ask for political asylum, which is the argument they use to be able to enter the United States.

@FloresJudith7

(email protected)