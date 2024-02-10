Migration crisis is a premeditated overflow, says expert

Immigration lawyer María Herrera Mellado maintains that the border control proposal “came late and does not inspire confidence.”

The project arrived a few months before the presidential elections in which President Joe Biden seeks re-election, under pressure to obtain funds for Ukraine that would not be approved by Republicans without first securing the border and stopping the unprecedented migratory wave that he ignored for three years. . But the initiative failed to convince all congressmen, they consider that the bill has gaps.

In January 2021, just hours after entering the Oval Office on his first day as president, Biden began reversing his predecessor’s immigration policies, which he had attacked as “harsh and inhumane” throughout the election campaign. 2020.

It’s been three years and a lot has changed since then. The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) records more than 8,000,000 immigrant encounters, an unprecedented number that has generated a crisis on the border and has large cities overwhelmed to serve millions of people, while it has become a heavy burden for taxpayers.

“It is the toughest project to secure the border so far, everything indicates that this bill will not even advance to the Senate floor for one simple reason: Donald Trump,” said Biden, who is not favored by the polls and only has one popular support rating of 37%, the lowest since he took office, according to the most recent NBC poll.

The $118 billion package earmarked more than half for Ukraine, $20 billion for border security, and the rest for Israel and other US allies.

“Time is of the essence” for Ukraine, Biden warned. “We cannot leave now. That is (Vladimir) Putin’s bet,” he stated. “Supporting this bill is confronting Putin. Opposing this bill plays into his hands,” said the president, who seems worried about the lack of more funds for the war. The United States has allocated 110 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“Legal loopholes”

The president of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, considered that the law as written would be a “magnet” for undocumented immigration, that the authority to restrict asylum is “full of legal loopholes” and that, if approved , would only allow the release of immigrants on US territory to continue.

“If extraordinary power is granted to the architect of the catastrophe, nothing good will come of it,” Johnson said, referring to Biden.

The initiative provides for a “stricter” reform of the asylum system at the border and the closure of the border with Mexico when “it is collapsed,” a measure that would affect international trade.

In that sense, the proposal consists of restricting border crossings if the daily average of migrants reaches 4,000 in a week, but the authorities would be obliged to prohibit crossings if they exceed an average of 5,000 per day – in a period of seven consecutive days. or 8,500 in a single day.

For lawyer Herrera Mellado, the number provided by the Law to consider collapse is still high.

“A proposal that invests more than $20 billion on the border, that stipulates an average of 5,000 migrant encounters per day, 7 days a week to close the border and reject any attempted crossing, that is not satisfactory for a country that has received so many millions of immigrants in recent months and whose governors and mayors are asking Biden to take care of this problem and stop undocumented migration because the states are absolutely overwhelmed. This is not enough and not only because the Republicans do not want it, but the Democrats themselves are clear about the crisis facing the country,” he asserted.

For the expert, the proposed law has more questions than answers. In that sense, she questioned: “What are we going to do with the people who are going to continue arriving at the southern border? Where are they going to relocate if there are states and cities that said they were broadly in favor of the entry of immigrants and taking on this population, but they no longer can, then where are we going to relocate thousands of people?

Under what conditions and at what cost?”

“It is not reasonable because even when Barack Obama was in the White House he said that more than 1,000 entries per day was already an immigration crisis and a humanitarian crisis. I think this is going nowhere, especially when they do not have the majority to approve it, no. “It’s going to be enough,” said the specialist.

Failed proposal

For Herrera Mellado, the alternative proposed by the Biden Administration is failed. “Neither the humanitarian permit nor the Regional Centers alleviated the situation,” he stressed.

The lawyer refers to the “humanitarian parole,” which has allowed the entry of hundreds of thousands of people in one year, and to the regional offices of Safe Mobility in countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala and Costa Rica, where the program has approved the entry of 9,000 refugees in less than 1 year.

Other programs are the Family Reunification program, and the CBP One online application for migrants who enter through the border with Mexico in search of asylum and which processes more than 1,500 applications per day. The goal, according to the policy of the Democratic administration, is to stop immigration. However, that effort has been unsuccessful, with thousands continuing to arrive at the southern border.

“It is not about closing the border, it is about applying the approved and current Law and stopping playing politics with the defense of our borders and national security,” said Herrera Mellado.

More cases in court

The project includes funds to hire Border Patrol agents, as well as 4,300 asylum officers and create 100 immigration courts. Currently the number of Immigration judges is 732, who are appointed to the 64 courts that exist in the country.

“We should celebrate, yes, that an increase in the number of judges and staff is included, but it does not inspire confidence in me that asylum cases are decided by officials and jurisdiction is taken away from judges,” said the expert on issues. of Immigration.

The accumulated cases in Immigration courts exceed three million. The figure as of February is 3,287,058, according to data from the Transactional Records Information and Access Center (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

The wait is long to have at least the first appointment before an immigration judge. Many cases will have to wait up to a decade.

Rising crisis

The wave of immigration keeps agents overwhelmed and prevents investigations of who is allowed entry. Many criminals are living in the communities. One of the most recent cases is the attack against two police officers in New York; those involved were soon released and left prison making obscene gestures. The video circulates on social networks.

“This is going to end very badly,” the expert predicted. We have seen immigrants beating up police officers in New York, what is happening in the immigration centers, but this is not the only problem of immigration and what is overwhelming our security forces and bodies, it is the reform system of no bail in New York and New Jersey, is the issue of legalizing and allowing minor crimes to be committed and there being no consequences; We are seeing an authentic attempt at revolution at all levels: cultural, legal, judicial, which is going to end very badly because we are seeing on social networks the residents of Boston and Chicago, the African American communities are already standing up because they say they work 40 hours and they cannot afford to live in a better way with inflation and they have immigrants occupying government buildings, schools, luxury buildings, shelters, strategic areas that people are not accepting.”

Meanwhile, groups of Americans have organized to show their disagreement with Biden’s policies, some have traveled to the southern border in a caravan to protest illegal immigration.

For the specialist, the situation on the border and the migration crisis could lead to a social outbreak and become very dangerous.

“We have seen what is happening, there are caravans demanding border security in Texas and this is going to be replicated throughout the country, Joe Biden and especially Kamala Harris, who is in charge of the border, is the one who is than aiming directly, it has gotten out of hand.”

Overflow

The expert defines the crisis in a single word: ‘overflow’. “It is a preconceived situation, “because it was known that it would happen, there were reports that were given to the government. How many times do we hear that if Title 42 was lifted, up to 15,000 people would be entering daily, how many times do we hear that if the Remain in Mexico policy is eliminated, effective control at the border would end, how many times do we hear the warnings from the head of the FBI , that attacks were going to occur. “It is a very premeditated overflow,” he stated.

Herrera Mellado considers it positive that there is consensus when it comes to fighting human trafficking, and believes that visas for workers should be accelerated.

The immigration issue will continue to be present throughout the presidential campaign for the White House.

