Miguel ngel Silvestre: He never worked for money

I was only interested in my cacheI wanted to know how the industry valued me, but I never worked for money, to the point that my father managed everything and didn’t know how much was in the bank until he died. With these words, one of the handsome officers of Spain, a native of Benicassim, at the time, Miguel Ángel Silvestrehe explained to the magazine Vanity Fair What were your first priorities when it came to finding roles.

Although his father wanted to give him some more financial culture. Always He insisted that I save, he wanted to explain to me how everything worked, but at that time I lived abroad and if I went home the last thing I wanted to do was do numbers.. When he reproached me for having spent a lot, I told him not to worry, that if necessary I would reinvent myself and generate something from somewhere. In fact, as he explains to the publication, the actor, from a very young age, was not interested in working: At the age of 11, he earned money by giving massages and later by stringing tennis rackets.

I always chose characters that I thought would contribute to my career in the long term. I liked to imagine myself as older actors who have spent a lifetime working for the decisions they have made. And those choices do not always favor your economy, he adds.

A race without prizes

However, despite having worked non-stop since he rose to fame in 2008 for his leading role in Without tits there is no paradisewith The Duke as its star character, still the guild awards resist him.

I think there is peace in knowing that an actor’s career lasts many years. I I think my best performance is yet to come. I hope that all this effort takes me to a sweet place and I don’t know if the consequence will be that, what I do know is that it doesn’t just depend on the actor, it depends a lot on the director, who directs you, he explains.

And remember one of the characters that critics liked the most: Lito, in Sense8, a young homosexual Mexican. I didn’t have to think anything about accepting that role. What came from my heart was to honor LGTBI people who had been a great inspiration to me, such as Lorca or my own aunt., who suffered a time in Spain where there was a lot of repression. My father instilled a lot of admiration for her, my sister and I saw her as an authentic woman who defended her ideals outside the system.

I like to play any type of character. I am interested in the metaphor behind the story and knowing who it is in. Fortunately, There are many souls who do their bit to create a better future through cinema, and I hope that there will be more and more.ade.

