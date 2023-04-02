Mikko Rantanen was noted for 1+3 as Colorado won the summit meeting against Dallas – see the Finn’s strange goal in an empty cage

In the hockey league NHL, the regular season is on the finish line. Aleksander Barkov was 0+3 as Florida beat Columbus 7–0 and moved up to the playoffs. Mikko Rantanen was behind Colorado’s victory over Dallas.

Heavy points were at stake in the game Colorado Avalanche–Dallas Stars. The teams are fighting for the division victory, which is rewarded with a more affordable opposition in the first round of the playoffs.

Colorado won the match 5–2 and it was Mikko Rantanen who was strongly involved in the victory. Rantanen scored a strange goal at the end when Dallas played without a goalkeeper. He lobbed the puck from his own zone – and the puck went into the goal via the crossbar.



Caption

Jack Johnson, Valery Nityushkin and Cale Makar celebrate Mikko Rantanen’s goal. Bild: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports/All Over Press Mikko Rantanen, Valerij Nitjusjkin, Jack Johnson, Cale Makar

The Finn was noted for 1+3 in the points record and has all the conditions to reach 100 points. The balance of 75 games is 49+43=92 points, which is enough for twelfth place in the points league.

Only two Finns, Jari Kurri and Teemu Selänne, have scored 50 goals or 100 points in a single NHL season.

At the same time, four fresh points mean that Rantanen has 500 points in his NHL career. Three players in the sharp cohort, which was reserved in 2015, have reached the milestone. Connor McDavid has 841 points and Mitchell Marner 550 points.

The Sagittarius League 1. Connor McDavid (EDM) 62

2. David Pastrnak (BOS) 56

3. Leon Draisaitl (EDM) 50

4. Mikko Rantanen (COL) 49

5. Brayden Point (TBL) 48

Colorado coach Jared Bednar was pleased with the team’s effort against Dallas.

– Everything worked from start to finish. We fought, played carefully and were disciplined with the puck, says Bednar on the NHL website.

Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer, in turn, says the team was well prepared, but fell to individual mistakes.

The Minnesota Wild went on a 1-4 away loss against the Vegas Golden Knights and thus Colorado was the big winner in the battle for the division victory.

Central Division Lag Matcher Point 1. Minnesota 76 97 2. Colorado 75 96 3.Dallas 76 96 4. Winnipeg 76 87

Aleksander Barkov accounted for 0+3

In the East, the results went the way of the Florida Panthers.

Florida defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets by a whopping 7–0, while the playoff rivals New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins combed zero.

The results mean that Florida is up for a playoff spot, albeit with one more game played than Pittsburgh.

The playoff battle in the East Lag Matcher Point 7. The Islanders 77 87 8. Florida 77 85 9. Pittsburgh 76 84 10. Buffalo 75 81

Team captain Aleksander Barkov was strongly involved in Florida’s great victory as he was noted for 0+3 in scoring. The first match stole the headlines as Anthony Duclair accounted for 0+3 and Carter Verhaeghe for 4+0. At the same time, Verhaeghe reached 40 goals.

– He probably could have scored three more goals, says Florida head coach Paul Maurice on the NHL website about his target gun.





Caption

Aleksander Barkov has accounted for 20+51=71 points in 63 games. Bild: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports/All Over Press Aleksander Barkov, Jr., Johnny Gaudreau

It was more or less a one-goal game as Florida won shots on goal by a whopping 49-21.

In the Florida goal, Alex Lyon was scoreless with 21 saves on 21 shots. He had to guard the goal again when first choice Sergej Bobrovsky is ill and was forced to sit out for the third time in a row.

Striker Joona Luoto made his debut in a Columbus jersey. He last played NHL hockey in December 2019, then for the Winnipeg Jets. Columbus has eleven players on the injured list and lined up with an extremely reserved team.

Antti Raanta Höll scored zero

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3–0. Antti Raanta guarded Carolina’s goal and kept a clean sheet for the fourth time this season. Carolina won the shots on goal by a crushing 50-14 and Raanta thus did not have a sweaty day at work.

– We were as dominant as you can be. We spun in their end from start to finish, says Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour on the NHL website.

Raanta has been injured and made his first game in a month.

– It wasn’t a perfect effort, I lost the puck a few times. But on the whole I am satisfied, says Raanta.





Caption

Jesse Puljujärvi (on the left) scored again. He has played in ten games for Carolina and has yet to be recorded for a point. Bild: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports/All Over Press Shayne Gostisbehere, Jesse Puljujärvi, Antti Raanta

Sebastian Aho accounted for Carolina’s third goal and came up with 34 hits. Teuvo Teräväinen was ill and did not play.

Carolina and the New Jersey Devils battle for the division victory. New Jersey defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6–3. Carolina now has 105 points in 75 games – New Jersey 104 points in 76 games.

Results

Nashville–St. Louis 4–1

NSH: Juuse Saros 21/22 saves

STL: Kasperi Kapanen 0+0, -3, 18.29

Pittsburgh–Boston 3–4

PIT: Mikael Granlund 0+0, -1, 12.24

Tampa Bay–NY Islanders 5–0

Philadelphia–Buffalo 3–6

PHI: Rasmus Ristolainen 0+0, -1, 18.48

BUF: Henri Jokihar 0+0, -2, 22:59

BUF: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 39/42 räddningar

Columbus–Florida 0–7

CBJ: Joona Luoto 0+0, +/- 0, 11.54

FLA: Aleksander Barkov 0+3, +4, 16.10

FLA: Anton Lundell 0+0, +/- 0, 14.07

FLA: Eetu Luostarinen 0+0, +/- 0, 14.05

Ottawa–Toronto 0–3

Montreal–Carolina 0–3

MTL: Joel Armia 0+0, -1, 10.44

MTL: Jesse Ylönen 0+0, +/- 0, 16.07

CAR: Sebastian Aho 1+0, +/- 0, 16.01

CAR: Jesperi Kotkaniemi 0+0, +/- 0, 15.38

CAR: Jesse Puljujärvi 0+0, +/- 0, 13.11

CAR: Antti Raanta 14/14 saves

Chicago–New Jersey 3–6

NJD: Erik Haula 1+1, +2, 13.48

Colorado–Dallas 5–2

COL: Mikko Rantanen 1+3, +3, 21.56

DAL: Jani Hakanpää 0+0, -1, 18.23

DAL: Miro Heiskanen 0+1, -3, 26.0,

DAL: Roope Hintz 0+0, -2, 20.07

FROM: Esa Lindell 0+0, -1, 19.53

DAL: Joel Kiviranta 0+0, +/- 0, 11.48

Vegas–Minnesota 4–1

Seattle–Los Angeles 1–3

SEA: Eeli Tolvanen 0+0, +/- 0, 14.00

LAK: Rasmus Kupari 0+0, +1, 11.49

Arizona–San Jose 2–7

ARI: Matias Maccelli 0+0, -1, 12.51

ARI: Juuso Välimäki 0+0, -2, 20.49

SJS: Kaapo Kähkönen 29/31 räddningar

Edmonton–Anaheim 6–0