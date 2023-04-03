Milan: no euphoria for Pioli

In the fight for the podium, AC Milan largely won Naples (0-4) on Sunday in Serie A. A great success which prompted the coach of the Lombard club, Stefano Pioli, to be measured.

“I’m happy with the performance and the result, but it’s only a match. It’s only the first step, no euphoria to have, judged the Italian manager for DAZN. However, the Milan technician believes that this success will have no impact on the upcoming double confrontation in the Champions League. Whatever the result, it will have no influence on the Champions League match. It will be another meeting, in a different atmosphere, it will be “A balanced game. The performance tonight (Sunday) will give us confidence, of course, but they are different games, double or quits, and Napoli had their chances in this game.”