Milan-San Remo 2023: can a Frenchman still climb the podium? Follow the 114th edition

First Monument of the cycling season, Milan-San Remo welcomes, on Saturday, the world peloton for the first highlight of the year of one-day races.

A week after Paris-Nice won by Tadej Pogacar, place at the 114th edition of Milan-San Remo, Saturday March 18. Classic of the cycling calendar and first Monument of the year, the “Primavera” offers 294 kilometers on the menu, ending with the traditional climbs of Cipressa and Poggio, which are regularly the scene of the outcome of the race.

Will a Frenchman manage to climb onto the podium again, as in six of the last seven seasons (Julian Alaphilippe 3rd in 2017, winner in 2019 and 2nd in 2020, Arnaud Démare winner in 2016 and 3rd in 2018, Anthony Turgis 2nd in 2022)?

Holder of the title, Matej Mohoric is a candidate for his own succession. But logically, Tadej Pogacar, Mads Pedersen or Wout van Aert, winner in 2020, will play the leading roles in this “Very classic“. A contender for victory, Tom Pidcock will not be in the game after his fall on Tirreno-Adriatico. Live the stage live, with the gaps in real time, on franceinfo: sport.