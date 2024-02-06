Milei announces project to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM. -The Argentine president, Javier Miley , arrived in Israel and immediately announced his plan to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem. “Obviously it is my plan to move the (Argentine) embassy to West Jerusalem,” he told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz after getting off the plane at Ben Gurion Airport.

Currently, the Argentine embassy is located in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv where the vast majority of diplomatic representations are located.

The Argentine president told the Israeli Foreign Minister that with his visit he wants to express his “support for the people of Israel” and “defend the legitimate defense” of the Jewish State against “the terrorists” of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

In his second trip abroad since assuming the presidency in December, the ultra-liberal Milei will be in Israel until Thursday, and according to his agenda he does not plan to travel to the occupied West Bank.

Milei, an economist who in recent years became closer to Judaism and whose country is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, will meet in Jerusalem with President Isaac Herzog and on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He will also hold meetings with businessmen and rabbis, visit the Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, and visit one of the kibbutz attacked by Hamas commandos, who on October 7 launched a surprise attack in southern Israel that resulted in about 1,160 dead.

The Argentine president precisely plans to meet with relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas.

From Israel, Milei will then travel to Italy to meet with Pope Francis on Monday at the Vatican and meet with the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, and the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Source: AFP