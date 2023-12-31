Milei asks Congress to support a law to face national emergency

BUENOS AIRES.- The Argentine president, Javier mercy addressed the different political forces in the country to ask them to support the omnibus bill presented last week to face the “national emergency situation that Argentina is going through and that requires immediate and forceful action to avoid a “catastrophe.”

During a message to Argentines issued from the Casa Rosada, Javier Milei invited the political leadership to abandon “ideological blinders and personal interests,” he expressed.

“Irresponsible decisions”

He also assured that 2024 will be a hard year for everyone due to “the irresponsible decisions taken by previous governments,” I hope they rise to the occasion to advance quickly in the changes that the country needs, the president stressed.

Milei also said that “when the moment of truth arrives, the nation’s deputies and senators will find themselves faced with two options: reject the law and continue with the model that, in their opinion, impoverished Argentina or approve it to make a change.” deep and embrace the ideas of freedom,” he warned.

The consequence of the program presented by the new Argentine Executive being “obstructed by the same people as always, who do not want anything to change, would be (…) a social catastrophe of biblical proportions.”

After wishing all Argentines a happy new year, the leader of the Argentine Executive anticipated that 2024 “may be the year in which a century of failure turns around, leaving behind the collectivist model that made us poor and embracing the model of freedom again.”

These statements come after another message published this Saturday in which Miliei assured that the country is on the right path and that he will not let the criminal class that seeks to “bribe and/or perpetuate the decadent status quo in Argentina” interpose.”

Source: EUROPA PRESS