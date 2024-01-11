Milei government reaches a new agreement with the IMF

BUENOS AIRES.- He government of Argentina announced this Wednesday that it reached a agreement with the International Monetary Fund ( FMI ) within the framework of the refinancing of the $44 billion loan awarded in 2018.

Argentina and the IMF announced an agreement at a technical level, subject to the approval of the organization’s board of directors, for the disbursement of 4.7 billion dollars to the South American country within the framework of its credit program with the financial institution.

According to this understanding, the authorities plan to “achieve a primary (fiscal) surplus (before debt interest payments, ed.) of 2% of GDP this year,” the IMF statement detailed. The announcement occurs within the framework of the seventh review of the credit agreement that Argentina maintains with the Fund for 44,000 million dollars and one month after the inauguration of the libertarian Javier Milei as president.

A Mission of IMF technicians arrived last week in Buenos Aires to revive the program by refinancing the loan that the South American country received six years ago and that had been suspended in the second half of 2023.

Ambitious plan

“The new administration is already implementing an ambitious stabilization plan, based on a large initial fiscal consolidation, along with actions to rebuild reserves, correct relative price imbalances, strengthen the Central Bank’s balance sheet and create a simpler system, based on rules and the market. It also provides for the expansion of social assistance to protect the most vulnerable,” the IMF praised in its statement.

In 2018, Argentina received the largest loan granted by the IMF in its history for an amount of almost 55,000 million dollars, of which 44,000 million dollars were finally disbursed.

Due to the pandemic and a historic drought, the previous government of Alberto Fernández agreed in early 2022 to a new refinancing program through which the country committed to meeting a series of fiscal and monetary emission goals, among others.

These guidelines have been suspended since mid-2023, coinciding with the electoral campaign that brought economist Javier Milei to the presidency.

The president, who after taking office on December 10, launched an adjustment and deregulation plan for an economy with strong state intervention, expressed on several occasions that the IMF should not worry because his government will be more austere than what the government demands. organism.

The confirmation of an agreement gives the new government a break just at a time when the markets lowered their initial optimism. The price of the dollar in the informal market became overheated again, as did the financial dollars that measure the pulse of investors in the face of doubts about Milei’s ability to impose his reform plan.

