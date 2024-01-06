Milei omnibus bill goes to debate next week

BUENOS AIRES.- The project of ley “omnibus” presented by the president of Argentina , Javier Miley ten days ago will be debated in the Chamber of Deputies starting next Tuesday.

The conversations about bill of “Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines” will begin on Tuesday of next week, following the format of informative meetings, which will also last on Wednesday of the same week.

The aforementioned meetings will be held in person and will be attended by national officials, who have also offered participants the possibility of connecting electronically.

In the call notes sent to the deputies, they were asked to submit as many questions as they considered necessary before Monday at 8:00 p.m. (Argentine local time). However, since these are “informative” meetings, the possibility of moving forward with the signing of opinions during them is not contemplated, according to Télam.

Last week, the Argentine president addressed the different political forces in the country to ask for their support for the “omnibus law” project, in order to face the “national emergency situation” that Argentina is going through and avoid a “catastrophe.”

The project touches almost all aspects of public life. However, there is no certainty as to how many meetings their debate will entail. There are also no details about the schedule of presentations by ministers in Congress.

However, far from obtaining that support, the National Chamber of Labor of Argentina (CNT) approved a precautionary measure against another of the tools introduced by Milei since his appointment as president: the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), the neoliberal shock with which the president intends to turn around the economic situation of the South American country.

Source: With information from Europa Press