Milei reforms are reversed in the Argentine Congress

BUENOS AIRES_ The reforms of the Argentine president, Javier mercy backed down this Tuesday due to lack of support in the Chamber of Deputies, which will deal with them again from scratch in committee, legislators reported.

“Our government program was voted for by 56% of Argentines and we are not willing to negotiate it with those who destroyed the country,” Milei reacted on the X network from Israel, where he is on an official visit, upon learning of the political setback of the project.

Embed – THE CASTE AGAINST THE PEOPLE The caste stood against the change that we Argentines voted for at the polls. We know that it is not going to be easy to change a system where politicians became rich at the expense of Argentines who get up to work every day. Our program… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) February 6, 2024

The “Omnibus Law”, which had been voted in general last Friday, was in full article voting when the official deputy Oscar Zago asked to return the project to commission because, as he said, the allies in the opposition committed to supporting key chapters of Milei’s initiative.

Some of them delegated powers, which allow the president to govern by decree, and the reform of the State. The vote was interrupted before voting on a sensitive article on privatization.

Representative Myriam Bregman told reporters that “this means they have to start from scratch.”

Source: AFP