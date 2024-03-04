Milei temporarily suspends state news agency

BUENOS AIRES.- The Argentine government suspended the state news agency Télam for a week on Monday and fenced off two of its buildings in Buenos Aires, following the announcement of the president Javier Milei on Friday that the 78-year-old company would close due to reduction in state expenses and supposedly being an instrument of “propaganda.”

More than 770 people work for the State company, which means a million-dollar investment.

During his opening speech to Congress on Friday, Milei announced the closure of the agency and maintained that it was “used during the last decades as a Kirchnerist propaganda agency”, in reference to the political space related to former president Cristina Kirchner.

“Last night (Sunday) we found this brutal decision by the government to fill the two headquarters of Télam with police and fences,” said Tomás Eliaschev, journalist and union representative of Télam.

Eliaschev narrated that he had received, like the rest of the employees, an email in the early hours of Monday through which the staff was notified that “they are exempt from providing their labor debt for a period of seven days with enjoyment.” of salaries (salary)”.

With more than 700 employees, including administrators, journalists and photographers, Télam’s news service broadcasts more than 500 cables per day with national information, about 200 photographs and video, radio and social media content.

“The Télam agency plays a role for democracy, not only are the jobs of 770 families affected, but also the right to information,” Eliaschev protested, adding that the workers are evaluating measures on “all fronts,” the “political, union and legal” to reverse the decision.

Millionaires loses

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed at a press conference that the government had suspended staff and declared that “this has nothing to do with information pluralism or press freedom.”

“Télam had an estimated loss of 20,000 million pesos (USD 23 million at the official exchange rate). “What is happening is neither more nor less than what the president promised during his campaign,” he explained, without giving details about the company’s finances.

The agency’s website was out of service on Monday, with just a notice that said: “Page under reconstruction.”

Before Adorni’s conference, Journalists accredited to the presidency showed signs that said “Télam does not close.”

Around the agency’s headquarters, in the center of Buenos Aires, several hundred people demonstrated to repudiate the measure with a “symbolic hug” to the building.

“I came because it is important for the State to have a medium that is, literally, the only one that is federal, the only one that when something happens in (the remote provinces of) Santiago del Estero or in Tierra del Fuego, it is there,” said Eric Soto , a 27-year-old graphic designer, at the protest.

Restructuring of state media

At the beginning of February, the new Argentine government decreed the intervention for a period of one year of all state media to “modify the organic and functional structure.”

The measure included public radio and television, the Télam agency, the educational portal Educ.ar, the Audiovisual Production Pole and the Argentine Audiovisual Bank of Universal Contents (Bacua).

The agency was created on April 15, 1945 by the then Secretary of Labor and then three-time President Juan Domingo Perón, in a mixed public-private capital scheme.

In 1959, under the presidency of the radical Arturo Frondizi, it was privatized and renamed “Télam Public Limited, Journalistic, Radio, Cinematographic, Commercial, Real Estate and Financial Company”.

In 1963, after the overthrow of Frondizi, President José María Guido closed Télam for, supposedly, “spreading false and biased information.” In 1968, the dictator Juan Carlos Onganía decided to nationalize it.

Source: With information from AFP