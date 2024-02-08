Miley Cyrus’ mother reveals how she experienced her divorce from singer Billy Ray

MIAMI.- The speech of Miley Cyrus At the Grammy ceremony, she dusted off what appears to be a family conflict: her parents’ divorce, and how since then the performer has shown her support for her madre Tish, moving away from her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

And, in the midst of the controversy, the actress Tish Cyrus addressed how she experienced the country artist’s separation after 30 years of marriage.

He noted that the separation was a scary time and he felt an emotional breakdown.

“I’m over 50, turning 57 this year. And when I was literally going through my divorce and trying to make the decision to leave a 30-year marriage, I was mostly terrified,” she said during an interview with People about the podcast he hosts with his daughter Sorry We’re Stoned with Tish & Brandi Cyrus.

The break

Although Tish and Billy had gone through previous estrangements, and had been separated since 2020, in April 2022 the divorce was formalized. The actress remembers that she felt alone and came to think that the rest of her life would be immersed in that feeling of loneliness.

“I thought I was going to be alone forever.”

He reflects on those days and notes that they were disturbing and he suffered from anxiety. “That was one of the times I had a crippling anxiety attack. I joke about it and say I had a total psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I wasn’t eating, sleeping, just feeling like I was crawling out of my skin. And “It was really scary.”

He added that it is normal that making such an important decision is difficult, but he acknowledged that part of the fear is not only letting go of a relationship but also starting a new one.

“I understand why women are afraid to leave, not only bad relationships, (but) start new careers and all those things. And I was literally terrified,” she said, while highlighting that after taking the step, she saw how she took it off. a weight off.

Start from scratch

Likewise, she highlighted that she wants to inspire other women, be an example and make them understand that she understands what they go through, but that you can start from scratch.

“I would love to be this role model for women our age and say, ‘I promise you, starting over is sometimes the best thing you can do. It’s been great for me.'”

Tish and Billy Ray married in 1993. The fruit of their love are Miley, Braison and Noah. However, the singer adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish’s children during a previous relationship.

After ending her marriage, the actress met British actor Dominic Purcell, famous for his role as Lincoln Burrows in the series Prision Break.

They got married in 2023.