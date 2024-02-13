Military spending increases and the world enters an era of increasing danger

LONDON — The world has entered a period of increasing instability as countries around the world increase their military spending in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hamas’s attack on Israel, and China’s growing aggressiveness in the China Sea. Southern.

This is the conclusion of a new report published on Tuesday by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which also highlighted the increase in tensions in the Arctic, North Korea’s attempts to seize a nuclear arsenal and the rise of military regimes in the African Sahel region as factors contributing to the “deterioration of the security environment.” The London-based think tank has been producing an annual estimate of the global military situation for 65 years.

“The current military and security situation heralds what is likely to be a more dangerous decade, characterized by the brazen application, by some, of military power to pursue grievances — evoking a “might is right” approach — and by the desire, among like-minded democracies, to strengthen bilateral and multilateral defense ties in response,” the report added.

Expenditure increase

Global defense spending increased by 9% to $2.2 trillion last year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is heading into its third year, and growing concerns that China and other powerful armies may try to impose their will on their neighbors, the IISS indicated.

The increase was even greater in NATO, which has supported Ukraine as a bulwark against new Kremlin incursions into European territory. Alliance members, except the United States, have increased military spending by 32% since Russia invaded Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, according to the institute. Ten European partners reached the bloc’s goal of investing 2% of their GDP in defense last year, compared to the two that did so in 2014.

Russian losses

One of the main conclusions of the report is that Russia has lost around 3,000 tanks during its offensive in Ukraine, almost as many as it had in its active inventory before launching the invasion in February 2022.

While Russia has resupplied its forces by removing 2,000 aging tanks from its warehouses, Ukraine relies on Western nations to deliver the ammunition and weaponry it needs to defeat its powerful neighbor.

“But kyiv has also continued to demonstrate its ingenuity in other ways, such as using Western and self-developed systems to put pressure on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea,” the IISS noted, referring to the use of unmanned “maritime vehicles.” .

Lessons learned from the war in Ukraine are beginning to influence military planning in other countries, the institute said. Many have recognized that they need to increase the production of military material and increase their reserves in case they are forced to fight a long war.

Source: With information from AP