Million offer: Will the currywurst brand from Duisburg be swallowed?

Duisburg (NRW) – Marco Peters’ currywurst has been on everyone’s lips for a long time. Will his brand “Iss but not care” now be swallowed up for millions of investors?

The Duisburg resident founded it out of necessity: the corona pandemic had made it impossible for him to do business with his food truck. Peters quickly packed his currywurst in a glass, went to the RTL program “Lion’s Cave” – ​​and was able to win over trade expert Ralf Dümmel (56) as an investor.

Retail expert Ralf Dümmel joined “Iss but it doesn’t matter” as an investor Photo: issdochwurscht/Instagram

Peters was suddenly represented in countless retail chains with his product (four different sauces). Sales went up steeply. However, success also means a lot more work: Peters can hardly cope with the increased inquiries in the online shop alone, even with the support of the family.

Now two investors are to offer millions for his successful brand “It doesn’t matter”. Marco Peters did not want to confirm or deny a corresponding media report when asked by BILD.