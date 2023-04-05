Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice LIVE: the blues reach the break without goals in Conmebol Sudamericana

New chance of scoring, with a shot by Daniel Cataño.

Leonardo Castro’s header with a great chance of scoring.

Restart the match Millonarios 0-0 Defense and Justice

End of the first half in El Campín

Millionaires 0-0 Defense and Justice

Minute 45: Three minutes of addition in the campin

Minute 42: Millionaires almost opened the scoring with Cutswho launched a strong shot that passed near the right post

Minute 36: Millionaires have serious problems associating Leonardo Castro and Oscar Corteswho have done nothing in attack

Minute 28: Defense and Justice continues to approach the opening of the scoring, this time with a deflected shot from solari

Minute 23: First clear approximation of millionaires with a crossed shot of David Macalister Silva who controlled on the floor Ezekiel Unsain

Minute 20: Millionaires approached with Daniel Catano and a shot with an external edge that went wide of the Argentine goal

Minute 13: Defense and Justice he approached the goal again millionairesthis time with a shot from Julian Lopez what went over the arch

Minute 10: Millionaires could not control the game because Defense and Justice he stole the ball. So much Silva as cataño they have been inaccurate in the creation of the game.

Minute 4: Defense and Justice get first choice in the match with a free kick from Barbona that went over the goal

The game began at El Campín

Millionaires is measured with Defense and Justice by the South American Conmebol

they leave Millionaires and Defense and Justice to the playing field in El Campín for the protocol acts

Great atmosphere in the el campin stadium for the debut of millionaires in the South American Conmebol. Approximately 30,000 spectators are estimated

Defense and Justice Training:

Millionaire Training:

Let’s all go together! 🏟🔵⚽️🔝 This is how our team will form in the debut of CONMEBOL @South American before Defense and Justice. pic.twitter.com/IHEI7sNEmv – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) April 5, 2023

In his last league outing betplay Dimayor, the squad of Alberto Gamero defeated as a visitor 2-0 at Atletico Bucaramanga with annotations by Luis Carlos Ruiz and Yuber Quiñones. With this victory at the Alfonso López de la Pretty city from Colombia, the ambassadors They stormed the top of the championship after equalizing on points with América de Cali, which has one more game. On the next day, the albiazules will receive a visit from Independiente Medellín.

For his part, Varela’s Falcon equalized in their field without goals against Vélez Sarsfield of Tiger Gareca for date 3 of the Argentine Professional League, in which they march in sixth position with 15 points to six behind the leader River Plate.

The impressions of Julio Vaccari, Defense and Justice coach prior to the clash against Millionaires

The helmsman explained that there will not be an easy rival in the area, he is careful with the three teams that he played in Group F, but he made it clear that, regardless of whether he plays at home or away, he will look for the three points and advance as first to the round of 16.

“The group for the Copa Sudamericana is tremendous, one of the most difficult that could touch you, but it is what it touched, you have to play it and go to win. The expectation for what is to come is to go looking for all the games on all the pitches”.

He also referred directly to the first match of the Hawk in the South American Conmebolagainst millionaires in Bogotaand assured that he does not think about getting a draw, but rather defeating the blues at home: “We will go to Colombia to seek to raise the name of the club.”

“We are going to put the best we have in every game. We have a squad of 30 players where anyone can be a starter or substitute. We will go with the best we have to each game”.

After losing in the preliminary phase of the Conmebol Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro, Alberto Gamero’s squad ended up in the Suramericana of which he has been a semifinalist on two occasions (2007 and 2012). The ambassadors They share a group with a historical figure from the continent such as Peñarol from Uruguay, likewise they will face Defensa y Justicia from Argentina and América de Minas Gerais from Brazil.

On April 4 the albiazules they will receive Defensa y Justicia at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín, on the 20th of the same month they will face Peñarol in Montevideo. Their third test in the group stage will be at home against América de Minas Gerais on May 3.

On May 23 it will collide in the Colossus of the 57 against Peñarol from Uruguay, to then be a visitor against América MG on June and will close the group stage on Argentine soil against Defense and Justice.

South American Conmebol Millionaires Fixture

Tuesday April 4

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Thursday 20 April

Penarol vs. millionaires

Wednesday May 3

Millionaires vs. America MG

Tuesday May 23

Millionaires vs. Penarol

Tuesday June 6

America MG vs. millionaires

Thursday June 29

Defense and Justice vs. millionaires

Starting at 9:00 am at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Millonarios will welcome Defensa y Justicia for the first day of Group F, which also includes Peñarol from Uruguay and América MG from Brazil.