Milwaukee Bucks look for a winning coach for Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE-. Doc Rivers is close to completing an agreement to take over as the coach of the Milwaukee bucks a day after Adrian Griffin was fired, a person with knowledge of the negotiations reported.

Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating Wednesday, according to the source who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

ESPN, where Rivers has worked as an analyst this season, reported that the coach had agreed to an agreement in principle.

“We wish Doc the best and are eager to document the next chapter in his coaching career,” said David Roberts, head of event production, in a statement released by ESPN’s public relations department on social media.

Interim coach Joe Prunty led the Bucks on Wednesday night, in a 126-116 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who saw their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Before the game, general manager Jon Horst led a news conference, in which he discussed Griffin’s firing but declined to discuss his potential successor.

“We’re not going to talk about Doc tonight,” he warned. “That’s not part of the conference. Hopefully at some point we can do it, but this is an opportunity for us to address the Adrian Griffin issue.”

Nets de Brooklyn.jpg Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis in a game on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despite a 30-13 record that ranks with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves as second-best in the league. Milwaukee was three and a half games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

Griffin had never coached a team until the Bucks hired him last summer, although he had 16 years of experience as an assistant. The Bucks would replace him with someone with nearly a quarter-century of coaching experience.

Rivers has roots in Milwaukee. He played for Marquette University from 1980-83 and his No. 31 jersey was hung high above the Fiserv Forum arena. He also became a champion by leading Boston to the title in 2008 and repeating in the Finals two years later.

But he did not do very well in the postseason in his later stints with the Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2020-23). The 76ers fired him last year after losing in the second round of the playoffs in each of his three seasons in Philadelphia.

Source: AP