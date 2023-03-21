Mimicat performs in May at Eurovision. What do the bets say (for now)?

Mimicat and the theme ‘Ai Coração’ won the 57th edition of the Festival da Canção and will represent Portugal in the Eurovision Song Contest, which this year takes place in Liverpool, in the United Kingdom. A The debut of the Portuguese singer in the contest will only take place on May 9in the first semifinal, but the bookmakers have already started to pronounce.

According to the website Eurovision Worldwhich brings together the main bookmakers, Mimicat occupies, this Tuesday, March 21, the 27th place in the table of a total of 37 countries the contest. That is, it almost missed the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, in which 26 countries compete – ten chosen in each semifinal and six automatically qualified.

Among the six countries automatically qualified for the final are the ‘Big Five’ – Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom – and the country that won the last edition, in this case Ukraine.

However, the places that are now listed in bookmakers do not necessarily translate to what could happen in May and it is common for positions to undergo changesespecially when images of rehearsals are released.

For example, the band The Black Mamba, which represented Portugal at Eurovision in 2021 with ‘Love Is On My Side’, also reached the 27th place in a total of 39 countries. However, after rehearsals it climbed to 17th place and in the final of the festival it reached 12th position.

This year, the table is led by Swedish singer Loreen and the theme ‘Tattoo’, which is being accused of plagiarism on social networks. On Twitter, there are several users who point out the Similarities Between ‘Tattoo’ and ‘Flying Free’, by the DJs of the former Spanish club Pont Aeri, a success in electronic music for over 20 years. Despite the controversy, according to the bookmaker, the Sweden has a 39% chance of winning.

The ‘Top 5’ is also composed by Finland in 2nd position (15%), Ukraine in the 3rd (11%), Norway in the 4th (5%) and Israel in the 5th (4%).

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool between the 9th and 14th of May, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have announced that the United Kingdom will host the festival, despite the Ukraine won the previous edition. At stake were uncertainties about whether the country would be able to host the event because of the Russian invasion.

Remember here Mimicat’s performance in the final of the Festival da Canção:

