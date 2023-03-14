MIMO responds to Rui Moreira: “Very serious and baseless accusations”

A organization of the MIMO festival is astonished by the “extemporaneous” statements by the mayor of Porto, where he says that the municipality refuses to “organize more” the MIMO festival due to the “non-compliance” with the norms that were established by of the organizers.

“We are facing very serious accusations, without any basis and that attack in an unacceptable and unfair way against the image of the festival and of those who organize it – with all the reputational and economic damage that may result”can be read in a press release that Notícias ao Minuto had access to.

The organization also says that it is not moving away, for now, “the use of judicial measures that are deemed necessary and appropriate for the compensation of the damage caused”.

Furthermore, MIMO claims that it does not correspond to the truth that there was “any refusal” on the part of the City Council of Porto to hold the MIMO festival in the city, “given the lack of any proposal on the part of the Organization or negotiation between the parties tending to such achievement”.

The organization says that “it was simply not agreed” and that “never, until this moment”, the Porto City Council, “or anyone on its behalf”, gave – formally or informally – to the organization of “any relevant incident, very least communicated the existence of any non-compliance, from the outset, because the contract granted was fulfilled in its entirety and punctually”.

“So much was accomplished that the CMP proceeded to pay it in full, as planned, and the Mayor of Porto is well aware”, it can also be read.

Finally, the MIMO organization claims to be unaware of “the context and/or motivations that led to such violent and slanderous statements”.

It is recalled that Rui Moreia said this Monday that Porto will no longer “organize MIMO, precisely because the festival organizers failed to comply with what were the rules that were previously established (…)”.

Also Read: Port. New Meetings analyze “state of mind” of Portuguese cinema