Mina Bonino does not hesitate after what happened in Mestalla: Not even in Quilmes do they steal like that

Jess Gil Manzano is the main protagonist of the sports press this Sunday. His performance in the match played last night between Valencia and Real Madrid at Mestalla, and the controversial outcome that caused signaling the end a couple of seconds before Bellingham scored what would have been the winning goal, continue to generate reactions from journalists, players and, above all, fans. There are hardly any people left to comment on the matter while among the most notable comments is, as usual, that of Mina Bonino.

The journalist and partner of Fede Valverde once again used her social networks to comment on a Madrid match and did so in the most sincere way when she saw that Jude’s goal was not considered valid: Noo! Not even in Quilmes do they steal like that. Mina exploded at what she considered a robbery while making reference to her place of origin, a territory that occupies the top positions in terms of crime in Buenos Aires.

I am going to make a comment that is irrelevant and with the last play it will be overlooked, but injuries of that degree in any player make me very sad. It’s a shame that the focus is different and not giving it the encouragement it deserves. Sorry but I’m a mother and everything moves me — Mina Bonino (@Minabonino) March 2, 2024

However, just a few minutes later, and while some of her followers asked her to say atrocities against the referee, she decided to focus on what was really important: Mouctar Diakhaby’s injury. The French defender suffered an unfortunate accident when Tchouamni fell on his right leg, a most chilling scene that also resonated deeply with Bonino. I am going to make a comment that is irrelevant and with the last play it is going to be overlooked, but injuries of that degree in any player make me very sad. It’s a shame that the focus is different and not giving it the encouragement it deserves. Sorry, but I’m a mother and everything already moves me, she shared.

More than 10,000 interactions for a heartfelt message, although again his followers asked him for more comments on the final comment of the match. She, however, gave a compelling reason for not making more statements: Out of respect for my partner I prefer not to say anything.

The resemblance of Fede Valverde and his son

Mina Bonino has been very active on social networks in recent days and we have been able to see how she shares her opinion on events that occurred in her native country and also how she goes out of her way to love her family. In fact, just a day ago she shared a couple of images of Fede Valverde holding little Benicio in her arms: Have you ever made a person that looks so much like the father?, he wrote along with two images. I’m dying. There are people who recognize Benicio only because he is identical to his father, he added minutes later.