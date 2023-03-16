Minecraft is on strike on the switch: after a new update, the game may freeze

Minecraft refuses to serve you on the Nintendo Switch after downloading the new update? Some players complain about the problem that Minecraft freezes right on the loading screen. This makes Minecraft unplayable.

The team is working on a solution

Blame is given to the new update that brings the title to version 1.19.60 and brings with it an emote system and many bug fixes and optimizations. Unfortunately, the percentage display in the loading screen of some players now stops at 66 percent and freezes.

Mojang is aware of the issue and after many error messages from players, it writes on its Twitter support page: “We are aware that the 1.19.60 update is causing some performance issues for players on Switch. We are actively looking for solutions and hope that To resolve any issues as quickly as possible. We thank you for your patience and apologize for the issues caused.”

Some players have had success putting the Switch in flight mode and restarting the console and Minecraft. However, not all sufferers are lucky enough to be able to regain access to their game using this method.