Mini tourism at Easter: you will spend this money on travel, food and accommodation

Costs are skyrocketing day by day and what was an “affordable” budget a couple of months ago may no longer be one today due to multiple factors, but mainly due to a dynamic in prices that led to the loss of any reference.

If a few weeks ago, for example, we spent $50,000 on a certain trip or excursion, today there is no certainty of how much the same activity can cost us. There is no INDEC or update index to help us. It is a mystery to be revealed at all times.

Broadly speaking, we could say that if we take as reference the Easter 2022, the whole combo would cost us just over double. If a year ago it cost us $50,000, in 2023 we will have to have $110,000 or $120,000.

This year, the celebration of the Catholic Church that enables the holidays extends from April 6 to 10a week before how it was distributed last year.

An important point to take into account is that the “Pre Trip” program will not be enabled, whose new stage has not yet been announced, but in fact it will not be in force for what is called “high season”.

Perhaps the data that can trigger decisions is the weather forecast. Given the prolongation of the drought, there was a strict monitoring of how the climate will continue and the projections show that the temperature may be slightly higher than usual for this season.

The values ​​of tolls from the City of Buenos Aires also suffered adjustments

This exercise aims to set some parameters through a standard trip for a couple who goes by car to Mar del Plata, with double-based accommodation and meals without any overflow or pretense. The “extras” are added according to the possibilities of each pocket.

How much money does it cost to travel by car to Mar del Plata

The consumption of a medium car can be calculated to travel the 404 between the City of Buenos Aires and “La Feliz” in about 70 liters, to which another 20 can be added to move throughout the stay.

Since in CABA the liter of naphtha you pay $169 in the super and on the coast you must pay about $200, the average shows $185, which leads to a cost of $13,000. If Premium gasoline is used, it is necessary to disburse about 30% until about $17,000.

This implies an increase of the order of 60% compared to a year ago, as long as the already agreed 4% increase is postponed until after April 10. If a CNG car is used, the cost is slightly below $0,000, depending on consumption. Undoubtedly, the cost of fuel for the trip is what has increased the least in relation to the other variables.

Los toll values from the City of Buenos Aires also suffered adjustments. Those corresponding to the La Plata highway are two for $130 (if you pass during normal hours), while both on Highway 2 when crossing through Samborombón and through Maipú, you must pay $450 each. The sum makes the cheapest trip by car cost between $12,000 and $14,000.

Still an attractive option when compared to a bus ticket that exceeds $10,000according to the category of the unit.

Some parameters are given through a standard trip of a couple who goes by car to Mar del Plata

Holy Week: accommodation and food in Mar del Plata

The gastronomic services on the route follow the logic of the economy in general and a coffee or tea costs between $400 and $500. Buying a dozen croissants will force us to pay $1,500 as a base.

From the moment we get in the car until we get off at the destination, the minimum cost for two people round trip is in the strip between $16,000 and $18,000.

Although it suffered much stronger increases because they accompanied inflation, an adjustment variable to accommodate the cost of the entire trip is accommodation.

The varied offer allows you to find “what you can afford”, but taking a standard service of acceptable quality, the price moves between $15,000 and $20,000 per night. would add from Thursday to Sunday between $45,000 and $60,000.

Undoubtedly the greatest increases will be seen in food. Although in tourist places the offer is varied, the daily budget does not fall below $6,000, with a frugal lunch after breakfast at the place where you spend the night, a snack with churros ($150 a unit or $1,700 a dozen), invoices (between $1,500 and $1,700) or alfajores (between $250 and $450 depending on the brand).

As our “witness couple” strolls through Mar del Plata, surely Eating in the port is an option, where a portion of squid rings or cornalitos costs between $2,500 and $3,500 and a paella or seafood casserole or sea food between $5,000 and $8,000.

Eating in the port is an option, where a portion of squid rings or cornalitos costs between $2,500 and $3,500

The total count gives that a couple has to have financing for no less than $120,000.

An alternative to reduce that amount is the application of “points” or “credits” or “promos” of credit or corporate cards that have accumulated in recent months.

Well distributed between the purchase of fuel and accommodation, they can allow savings that reduce the budget to less than $100,000

During the last long weekend, some 880,000 people traveled through the country with a daily cost of $10,590 for an average stay of 2.8 days.

The number of travelers had a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2017, the last comparable period because it started on Friday.