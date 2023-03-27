Minister expelled: Violent dispute in Netanyahu’s coalition

It is uncertain whether he will announce that the parliamentary decision on the restructuring of the judiciary will be stopped. Netanyahu threatens to break up the coalition no matter what he decides. He would also lose the opportunity to continue to govern, as provided for in the legislative package, even if he were convicted in the corruption process against him.

However, Netanyahu’s lawyer has now announced that he will no longer defend him in court in the case that has been going on for years if the head of government does not pull the ripcord and suspend the restructuring of the judiciary. This demanded once again, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of protesters who took to the streets again in the evening and at night, and President Yitzchak Herzog. Conversely, Justice Minister Jariv Levin and the right-wing extremist parties are threatening consequences in the event of a freeze. Levin threatens to resign.

“Hands on the Wheel”

Netanyahu had responded to international concerns about forming this most radical and right-wing coalition in Israel’s history, saying he had “his hands on the wheel.” Admittedly, his critics saw things differently from the start: these were the only parties that were still willing to cooperate with the indicted head of government. He was therefore at their mercy, according to the argument of the opposition. It remains to be seen whether Galant’s expulsion will turn out to be a decisive turning point for this coalition.

Escalation with the expulsion of Galant

The already explosive situation had become even more radical from one moment to the next on Sunday when it was announced that Netanyahu had fired his defense minister and fellow party member, Joav Galant. He was one of the very few who publicly advocated freezing the restructuring of the judiciary. The post of defense minister is considered the most prestigious in Israel after prime minister.

Concerned that the protests by militiamen – thousands of them are already refusing to participate in exercises out of political protest – would spread further, he issued an ultimatum to Netanyahu for a temporary stop. At the end of last week, Galant presented the head of government with assessments by the military chiefs, according to which the militia officers’ protest could at least partially jeopardize the army’s operational readiness.

Reuters



Urgent Appeal

“For the sake of the unity of the Israeli people, for the sake of responsibility, I urge you to stop the legislative process immediately,” Herzog wrote on Twitter. According to media reports, Netanyahu consulted with several ministers late into the night. Nevertheless, one of the cornerstones of the restructuring of the judiciary – the procedure for the appointment of judges – is to be finally decided in the Judiciary Committee in the morning. Before Netanyahu’s speech, the coalition leaders are to discuss again.

Several ministers who were not present at the nightly deliberations spoke out in favor of suspending the conversion in the morning. The goal of the reform project is correct, but the way to get there needs to be reconsidered and “not worth a civil war,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Economics Minister Nir Barkat as saying.

Heaviest protests so far

After news of Galant’s expulsion, tens of thousands spontaneously gathered in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision. They blocked the central road to Jerusalem. For the first time, numerous fires were lit on the street, and the police used violence against the demonstrators. It was probably the most violent protests so far.

There were also protests in other Israeli cities during the night. Demonstrators also gathered in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem. They broke through a roadblock next to the prime minister’s home. There were also protests in the northern city of Haifa and in Beer Sheva in the south of the country.

US ‘deeply concerned’

The US reacted with concern to the demonstrations and called for a compromise. “We are deeply concerned about today’s developments in Israel, which underscore the urgent need for a compromise,” the White House said on Sunday evening (local time). Democratic values ​​have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of US-Israel relations.

“We continue to urge the Israeli leadership to find a compromise as soon as possible.”

First diplomat resigns

The Israeli Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, resigned in protest at Galant’s dismissal. This was “a dangerous decision”, explained Zamir in the short message service Twitter. The process has made him realize that he “can no longer represent this government”.