Ministry demands money back: all soldiers apparently wrongly received corona surcharges

For support missions in the corona pandemic, members of the Bundeswehr may have wrongly received financial allowances.

According to a report by the Federal Court of Auditors, which was available to the AFP news agency on Thursday, the Bundeswehr provided for the surcharge of 91 euros per day, which was actually only intended for exceptional cases, for all soldiers working in Corona administrative assistance. This is contrary to the legal basis.

Specifically, it is about a regulation in the federal salary law. It states that servicewomen and men will receive the 91-euro surcharge if they are under particular time pressure in the context of administrative assistance and no time off in lieu is possible.

According to the test report from February 2022, which was first reported by “Spiegel” and “Business Insider”, the Ministry of Defense changed the specific application several times. First of all, it was determined that all services during administrative assistance fall under this special regulation. Later, this could only be ordered in special cases and finally not at all.

Command Territorial Tasks in Focus

The report focuses on the Bundeswehr’s Territorial Tasks Command, which was responsible for operations within the framework of administrative assistance. “By verbal order from the commander, on February 28, 2020, the command placed all servicewomen and men working in the operations center under exceptional circumstances,” the report said. This applied until July 2021.

“Even off-duty weeks and off-duty weekends within the off-duty weeks” were not counted as time off in lieu within the meaning of the federal salary law, criticize the auditors. Soldiers also made “incorrect individual accounts”.

According to the information, the Territorial Tasks Command alone is worth a total of more than 1.2 million euros for the period from March 2020 to July 2021. The command was led by Carsten Breuer during the period in question. The lieutenant general is scheduled to become inspector general of the Bundeswehr on Friday.

More about the Bundeswehr at Tagesspiegel Plus Bundeswehr doctor and Berlin beauty doctor “We function better when we feel comfortable in our own skin” Germany’s bare troops Suddenly the armaments industry is supposed to deliver at the push of a button – how can that be done? Many delivered weapons already broken Pistorius now wants to organize the tank repairs himself

Regarding the reaction of the Ministry of Defense (BMVg), the test report states: “The BMVg has confirmed the findings of the Federal Court of Auditors. It largely follows its recommendations and shares its view that illegal practices are unacceptable and should be corrected.”

The ministry also wants to “call on the responsible authorities to check the accounts and to initiate recovery procedures in the event of illegal, culpable accounts”. (AFP)

To home page