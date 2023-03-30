Minor league players reach doubling of CBA salaries: Baseball World celebrates – Reuters

Minor league baseball players have reached a massive deal with MLB and MLBPA on a CBA that will double player salaries, a landmark deal.
For years, minor league baseball players have been compensated grossly inadequately, especially when compared to their major league peers. The first major step to change that – as had been demanded for the past few years, especially throughout 2022 – took place on Wednesday evening.
Minor league players have reached an agreement with the MLBPA and MLB on a landmark CBA that will take significant steps toward decent salaries for players, doubling their previous salaries.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to break the big news, also noting that the deal will last for five years.
Baseball America’s JJ Cooper also noted that the ABC will also improve housing for players and families, which was an important point for the players in the negotiations.
Baseball World Celebrates Minor League Wage Increase Under New CBA
The baseball world threw a small party to celebrate the historic deal for minor league players.
So how much more will players be paid? While this also shows how much more work needs to be done to improve compensation for these athletes, it also shows how much more needs to be done.
There is a certain downside as the national reserve list for organizations will decrease in size.
We’ll surely hear more details – some of which might not be generally player-friendly – but a step in the right direction is better than no move at all. They are professional athletes who deserve to be compensated as such, not a factory for players to survive financially and hopefully get by.