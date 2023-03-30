Minor league players reach doubling of CBA salaries: Baseball World celebrates – Reuters

Minor league baseball players have reached a massive deal with MLB and MLBPA on a CBA that will double player salaries, a landmark deal.

For years, minor league baseball players have been compensated grossly inadequately, especially when compared to their major league peers. The first major step to change that – as had been demanded for the past few years, especially throughout 2022 – took place on Wednesday evening.

Minor league players have reached an agreement with the MLBPA and MLB on a landmark CBA that will take significant steps toward decent salaries for players, doubling their previous salaries.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to break the big news, also noting that the deal will last for five years.

Baseball America’s JJ Cooper also noted that the ABC will also improve housing for players and families, which was an important point for the players in the negotiations.

MiLB housing for players with families has also improved under the new CBA. This was an important detail for many players. – JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) 30 mars 2023

Baseball World Celebrates Minor League Wage Increase Under New CBA

The baseball world threw a small party to celebrate the historic deal for minor league players.

Wajor Weague Waseball – Citations de base-ball (@BaseballQuotes1) 30 mars 2023

So how much more will players be paid? While this also shows how much more work needs to be done to improve compensation for these athletes, it also shows how much more needs to be done.

Details on minor league wage increases: Complex League: From $4,800 per year to $19,800

Low-A: $11,000 to $26,200

High-A: $11,000 to $27,300

AA: $13,800 to $30,250

AAA: $17,500 to $35,800 Players will be paid most of the year, with the exception of a six-week winter break. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) 30 mars 2023

There is a certain downside as the national reserve list for organizations will decrease in size.

The national reserve list, which governs the maximum number of players in an organization outside of Latin America, will be reduced from the 2024 season from 180 to 165. The league has requested a reduction in the reserve list since the major league negotiations last year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) 30 mars 2023

We’ll surely hear more details – some of which might not be generally player-friendly – but a step in the right direction is better than no move at all. They are professional athletes who deserve to be compensated as such, not a factory for players to survive financially and hopefully get by.