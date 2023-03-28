Minors abused their cousin in CDMX when the parents watched the Mexico-Jamaica match

The minor aggressors took their cousin to a room and covered her face (Photo: file)

While some people were watching the game of the Mexican National Team against the Jamaican team, in the Tlalpan mayor’s office in Mexico City a minor was abused by two minors just six and nine years old.

The victim was his cousin, a five-year-old girl, the youngest spoke about what happened to her mother, who noticed that something strange was happening to her. The above caused a conflict in the family.

Given what happened, the parents of the minor who was raped went to the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) from CDMX, however, the authorities admitted that “They did not know what to do”, as reported by the media The universal.

Given the facts, the authorities do not know what to do (Photo: CDMX Prosecutor’s Office)

According to the minor, the adults They were attending a snack shop and watched the game. Meanwhile, the five-year-old girl’s cousins ​​locked her in her room, put a blanket over her face, and the assault took place.

The authorities do not know what to do in light of the facts, because those responsible cannot be charged, neither can proceed against the parents. For her part, the mother of the five-year-old girl demanded punishment from the aggressors.

It is not the only registered case of abuse of minors, since on March 2 the FGJ integrated an investigation folder for various complaints of sexual assaults against minors that would have happened in a mayor’s school Coyoacan.

Images of the people who carried out a blockade were shared on social networks (Photo: Twitter/@vialhermes)

For their part, members of the Investigative Police (PDI) arrived at the property to conduct interviews and obtain evidence. The people who participated in the blockade indicated that there are at least five confirmed cases of sexual abuse within the educational institution.

Family man made a blockade in the intersection of Cafetales and Calzada del Huesodemanding that the authorities address possible cases of abuse.

At another point in the country’s capital, mothers and fathers denounced assumptions physical and sexual abuse against children in a kindergarten located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. These complaints occurred on February 15 when relatives held a demonstration outside the Ana Pavlova Collegein the Pan-American colony.

Parents denounced sexual abuse against kindergarten children in Gustavo A. Madero (Photo: Camila Díaz -Colprensa)

The mother of one of the victims, Ana Cancino, was interviewed by the media TV Forum and demanded stop the abuse and also indicated that a teacher and her son should be punished, because they had sexually abused students.

One of the children began to have afraid to go to schoolHe even involuntarily took to the bathroom and cried a lot. Her mother decided to stop wearing it and later the minor told him what was happening, which led to a formal complaint. The woman stated that a teacher and her son would have kissed and touched minorsThey even threatened them not to tell their parents.

Another case of abuse against minors involved a Physical Education teacher identified as Alain “N”who allegedly would have abused his student at the American College of Saltillo, Coahuila.

Said person was linked to process on December 14 and on that occasion Judge Lluvia Janelly Aguillón determined informal pretrial detention as well as a period of three months for the complementary investigations to be carried out, in which agents of the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) will collect more evidence against the detainee and then carry out the intermediate hearing.

On the outskirts of the Saltillo Criminal Justice Center, where the process was taking place, people close to the teacher carried out a manifestation and defended the innocence of Alain “N”They also said that he was unfairly accused.