Miranchuk, the pause at the right moment: the Russians can recover for Sassuolo – Toro.it

A misfortune has prevented Miranchuk from playing against Napoli, but the Russian could return già alla ripresa

Alla vigilia della sfida contro il Napoli, Juric has dovuto fare at least one of his punti fermi. miranchukinfatti, è stato costretto to jump the sfida against gli azzurri because of a misfortune all’adduttore. Misfortune that, I am selling only injuries, does not result in this being a serious entity. In this way, you can have any hope in the best of seeing the former Atalanta in the field, magari non dal 1′, control the Sassuolo alla ripresa. In the last turn of the camp, his assemblage of him is surely wrong, considering that the zone of the trequarti is the più collita dalla sfortuna in this moment. Karamoh was ai box, Vlasic rientrava gives a long misfortune and Radonjic still fare and continued with gli atteggiamenti extracampo; Problemi che hanno “costretto” Juric a schierare gli ultimi due, i quali inevitabilmente hanno fatto fatica contro la temibile capolista.

Ora il recover to Philadelphia

The Croatian allenatore, dal canto suo, può però permettersi di vedere il bicchiere mezzo pieno even in this situation. The physical problem, infatti, has not allowed Aleksey Miranchuk to respond to the call of the CT russo Karpin for the friendly control Iran and Iraq. Il fantasista, dunque, will start in the Piedmontese capoluogo to try to return to his normal regime in the shortest possible time, making direct contact with the granata staff who can follow him directly. And the pause will probably allow all’ex Atalanta to skip only one game – ha già fatto, appunto, with Napoli – to try to make it available for April 3rd.