Miranchuk va ko: brutta tegola per Juric – Toro.it

The Russian trequartista will not be available against Napoli because of a muscle problem in the coast

Last minute goal for Ivan Juric in view of Napoli: Aleksej Miranchuk could not be in the game because of a muscle misfortune on the coast. Immediately after, some are certainly fatal under an elongative trauma of the adduttore, which will be monitored clinically and will determine the prognosis based on its evolution. A problem does not give little to the granata technician, who loses with one of his prized prizes. The Nazionali pause will be useful for the recovery.