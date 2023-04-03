Miriam Lanzoni set a trend at the age of 43 with a varied selection of micro bikinis

Yes ok Miriam Lanzoni She has been away from television for a long time, she never abandoned her beloved profession.

The actress has shone in recent years as a part of different plays and, in addition, she remains very active on social networks. Miriam Lanzoni he usually shares there what happens in his daily life.

At this point, it is nothing new that Miriam Lanzoni He has always had a great interest in everything related to fashion and trends. In fact, one of her last appearances on the small screen was in the “Cut and Dressmaking” program.

Miriam is always shown with very original outfits.

Like many people, Alejandro Fantino’s ex-wife he took advantage of the summer months to relax and rest. It was precisely during that season that she wore the latest in style with her summer fashion..

The predilection of the famous for the trend of micro-bikinis in fluorescent colors is evident. She owns one in a lurid shade of yellow, one orange, and one fuchsia. Also, she seems to be a fan of retro fashion.since she was seen with a set in the best pin up style, with vertical stripes and prints.

the fight continues

Miriam Lanzoni She had revealed the deep desire she had to become a mother, a project that she even shared in the past with her now ex-husband.

The media hired a supposed foundation that would help her with the adoption procedures, since that is the path she chose to maternity. Unfortunately, these were scammers who kept her money and never tried to reunite her with a little one who needs a family. Now, she had to undertake the entire process from scratch, although without ever losing hope.