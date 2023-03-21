Mirror’s Edge and three Battlefield games will be removed from download sales

In the case of Battlefield 1943, the withdrawal makes sense given that this opus released for download on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC is only playable online. It will therefore be completely unavailable for purchase within a month and disconnected for good at the end of the year, after 15 years of good and loyal service.

Keep the Faith

Regarding Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Mirror’s Edge, owners of these titles will still be able to play offline beyond the date of December 8, 2023. While these titles hold a special place in our hearts, we now look forward to creating new memories with you as we focus on current and future Battlefield experiences. »

Released in 2008 featuring a single-player campaign with scathing humor, Battlefield : Bad Company marked the debut of the Frostbite engine, still used everywhere by EA studios with more or less relevance. Released the same year, Mirror’s Edge had made a strong impression for the freshness of its proposal and its artistic direction, which really stood out in the landscape of 2008. A sequel entitled Mirror’s Edge Catalyst was released in 2016.