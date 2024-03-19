Mishel Gerzig’s message of encouragement to Courtois: A small step back for a great return

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has said goodbye to the season after suffering a torn internal meniscus in his right knee. Although the severity of the ailment is considerably less than the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament – this time in the left joint -, the Belgian will foreseeably have to undergo surgery and will have a variable recovery period of between a month and a half and more than three months depending on whether a resection of the injured area is possible or if the meniscus must be sutured.

Thank you all for your messages. Sad for an injury that is only a small setback that will make him come back much stronger. Feeling your support makes me cope much betterCourtois wrote on his Instagram account shortly after hearing the news.

The publication, which has exceeded a quarter of a million reactions in less than an hour, has been filled with comments from teammates and close friends of the goalkeeper. Could not miss that of his wife, the Israeli model Mishel Gerzig, who has left him one of the most affectionate. A small step back for a great return. Very proud of your strength, she has written to him.

Related news

Fede Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Marcelo, Isco, Laporte, Rdiger, Vinicius and Kepa, among many others, have also left a message of encouragement to the goalkeeper. The setback has come at the worst moment, since he had planned to test himself in a friendly against Real Madrid Castilla on Wednesday and was not ruled out to reappear against Athletic Club the last day of the month.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.