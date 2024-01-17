Miss Dayana encourages the “triple M moms” not to miss her concert in Houston

“Music, humor, fun, all in the same place, the same night,” will be available to those who come to see this Saturday the 20th. Miss Dayana at Sol Billares Night Club in Houston.

The night will also feature the popular Cuban comedian Robertico.

“A triple M party” they assure from the venue that those who do not miss the spectacular night next Saturday will experience, in which there will be “More humor, with the comedy of Robertico” and “more music, with a great concert by Miss Dayana”

The beloved Cuban singer also invited “the triple M mamasitas” not to miss a night of laughter, twerking, fun and “surprises like never before.”

After their announcements on networks, followers and colleagues of Miss Dayana They celebrated his next presentation and left him comments of good wishes and recognition of his career.

“What a beautiful comadre. You look divine and you come with everything,” Eduardo Antonio told her; “But how beautiful my life is,” Heydy González commented, among dozens of other messages.

With the usual desire to give everything on stage, all the energy, the blessing of her family and the enjoyment of seeing her beautiful girl Victoria grow up healthy and happy, Miss Dayana began this 2024.

“Blessed, full of enthusiasm and with more than enough desire to give everything in this new stage. As long as we have health and life, we will always be able to do everything we set out to do. Everyone have a happy, blessed and prosperous New Year,” she confessed at the end from last December to close 2023 which, among other things, left him with a memorable performance for Cubatonazo.

“I am left with the satisfaction of give everything in each presentation. I remain with the respect I have for my audience and for this profession. I am left with the applause and the beautiful choruses that we sang together,” she said after her presentation, something that she is willing to continue living in 2024, which she inaugurated on the 13th with a concert for her birthday at La Mesa in Miami.