Miss (France 2): did the company Miss France and Sylvie Tellier validate the filming of the film?

Unpublished in clear, Miss is broadcast on France 2 this Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:10 p.m. Miss is the story of Alex who realizes his dream as a little boy by participating in the Miss France election while hiding his male identity. A bold scenario, but did he receive the support of the Miss France company?
It’s a pretty French comedy broadcast by France 2 this Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:10 p.m. with Miss. This film is director Ruben Alves’ second feature after The golden cagewho had won the Public Prize and the Best Actress Prize for Chantal Lauby at the Alpe d’Huez Festival in 2013, and also had great success in theaters with more than a million spectators. Miss, this is the story of Alex who, at the age of nine, dreams of becoming Miss France one day and who, fifteen years later, enters the competition to make this dream come true. The problem is that Alex is a man and that he will therefore have to hide his masculine identity…
A desire to break the codes
A boy who dreams of becoming Miss France and putting his name on the pageant winners like Nathalie Marquay, Elodie Gossuin, Mareva Galanter or Valerie Begue : this is a not trivial scenario! On paper, the story has everything to outrage the company Miss France, guarantor of the smooth running and respect of the rules of the competition, so dear to Geneviève de Fontenay who did not hesitate to knock out the election of Miss France 2023 Especially since Ruben Alves had every intention of having fun.”to break the codes, to breathe modernity into this universe“, as he explains in the press kit of Miss. To prepare his film, he therefore approached Sylvie Tellier, who was then the General Manager of the Miss France Society before being replaced by Cindy Fabre at the head of the competition. “I met Sylvie Tellier, the General Manager of Miss France and Endemol Shine, asking them for a doorway. They accepted and, little by little, I became attached to the girls“, explains the director.
“An extremely broad-minded woman”
However, Ruben Alves insists that he never asked the Miss France Society for its consent regarding the scenario. “The questions I asked them were more technical than artistiche says. I needed to know if the situations I imagined could happen during the contest. They liked the modernity of the scenario, its humor which does not denigrate their work, and gave me free rein”. The director even praises the qualities of the one who was his privileged interlocutor. “Sylvie Tellier, contrary to the image some have of her, is an extremely open-minded woman.“, he confides. Proof that the ex-director general of Miss France appreciated her work, she even agreed to interpret her own role in the film, since it is she who presents the election to which participate Alex A real queen!